Do you know firsthand of anyone who has had a health crisis after getting the new Covid mRNA booster?
If so, PLEASE contact me. I have heard two bad stories this weekend. It's possible - not likely, but possible - the new dose is a tipping point for mRNA/LNP toxicity and will cause serious problems.
I have heard this weekend from two people who have had immediate family members who were older but generally healthy - and had serious health crises shortly after receiving the new Covid-19 booster. (To be blunt, one died - “died suddenly,” in fact, a term I haven’t heard in a while.)
As the old line goes, once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, thre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.