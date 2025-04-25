Bright college years, with pleasure rife, the shortest gladdest years of life…

The words belong to “Bright College Years,” written by a Yale University senior in 1881, sung proudly (if drunkenly) by Yale students ever since. The song has stuck around because it rings true.

Not everyone goes to college, of course. But as David Zweig said in our interview on his smart new book on the disaster of Covid school closures, “Childhood is achingly brief, and they stole time from these kids, and they stole experiences.”

They — the Donald Trump-hating Democratic blob that includes the public health establishment, teachers’ unions, academia, and the media — sure did.

And two new polls strongly suggest people who were under 25 in 2020 have not forgotten or forgiven. The first poll has gotten some attention. The second, which provides even more powerful evidence of the shift, has not. It should.

