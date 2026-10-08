Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lisa N.'s avatar
Lisa N.
Oct 8

Some typographical errors in story to the two children as “boys”

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Oct 8

“She had taken them to a local emergency room the day after their vaccinations and tried unsuccessfully to schedule a nurse’s visit for them the day before.” — I believe Jenna, another Substack author covered this story when it ran earlier.

What’s missing is that when she went to emergency room, this was the diagnosis:

“The official hospital diagnosis was a vaccine reaction. Documented by a doctor. Not an herbalist. Not an Amish “energy healer.” A licensed ER physician who watched two infants crash after their shots and wrote it down.” —- https://jennasside.rocks/p/mom-claimed-vaccines-killed-her-babies

If anyone’s paid attention to SIDS and vaccine reactions, you’d know that reactions happen IMMEDIATELY after the vaccines. In fact most incidents of SUDDEN INFANT DEATHS are within 72 hours on VAERS.

There’s even been cases that have been awarded for parents who were able to successfully prove this, as I wrote here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/short-thoughts-july-10-vaccination

However, becuase of the believe that vaccines CANNOT cause harm — even if we acknowledge that this harm can occur — we don’t even evaluate that possibility and instead chase phantom scenarios like suffocating

SIDS is real and is very much tied to vaccines as I’ve studied and documented here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

I tell parents - if you choose to vaccinate, make sure you document everything so you can stand up in trial

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