(Remember, sign up today for 25 percent off - and the chance to hear my podcast with Dr. Vinay Prasad live at 3 p.m. Eastern!)

—

If not for the dead kids, none of us would ever have heard of Andrea Renee Shaw.

Shaw’s a moon-faced 23-year-old who until this summer lived in a trailer park in Payette, Idaho, a town of 8,000 on the Oregon border. She married a high school classmate, got pregnant, and in late 2023, had a girl, Dallas, and a boy, Tyson.

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Dallas and Tyson died.

Both of them. In the same bed. Shaw called the police just before noon to tell them she’d found their bodies, stiffening in rigor mortis.

—

The Payette police immediately suspected Shaw had killed her children. They brought her to the police station for questioning and gave her a Miranda warning. By Saturday, they were threatening to arrest her mother-in-law, Wendy Shaw, for “withholding information” that might help them establish a timeline helping prove Shaw’s guilt, according to an affidavit in the case Wendy later filed.

Two factors fed the police’s suspicions.

First, under questioning, Shaw repeatedly changed her story about when she had last seen the toddlers. At first she told detectives she had fed them and put them down for a nap. Then she claimed they were alive when she came home early Thursday morning, before finally saying she had not checked on them before going to bed.

Second, both kids had died at the same time — a vanishingly unlikely circumstance without some outside factor such as carbon monoxide poisoning, which investigators ruled out.

But Shaw did offer one potential explanation. The toddlershad both been vaccinated eight days before they died and had been lethargic and weak ever since. She had taken them to a local emergency room the day after their vaccinations and tried unsuccessfully to schedule a nurse’s visit for them the day before.

—

(Vaccinating readers against propaganda. From all sides. With your help.

Subscribe today for 25% off!)

—

In January, with the support of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, Shaw became the lead plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics over its vaccine recommendations.

But Idaho police and the Payette County district attorney, Michael Duke, didn’t buy the idea that vaccines might have killed Dallas and Tyson.

On June 29, 2026, a grand jury indicted Shaw — who became pregnant again months after her children died and delivered a baby prematurely on June 25 — on two counts of first-degree murder. The autopsy report has not been released, but prosecutors claim Shaw suffocated her children. She faces a potential death penalty, though prosecutors have not announced if they will seek it.

Yet nothing about this case makes sense.

In the decade since I started researching Tell Your Children, my book about cannabis and psychosis, I have read far too many cases of infant and child murders. They fall into strong patterns.

Child killings are more common than most people realize. But they are still rare, and people who commit them generally have serious risk factors: severe mental illness; heavy drug use; a pattern of abusing or neglecting their kids; a history of violence and domestic violence; severe or escalating financial stress; highly contested divorce, particularly when custody loss is possible; lack of familial support; suicidality and self-harm.

—

(Andrea Renee Shaw.)

—

Not all these factors come up in every child murder, of course.

But cases where none of them are present are vanishingly rare (just as cases of two children dying randomly at the same time are vanishingly rare). Parents don’t just “snap” and kill their children unless they are deeply psychotic, and in that case they nearly always show warning signs.

No one on either side of this case suggests Andrea Renee Shaw was or is psychotic. Instead, Idaho prosecutors appear to believe she simply came home after being out with a friend and decided to suffocate her toddlers as her husband slept nearby. Yet their own evidence shows she spent the week before the kids died very concerned about their health and trying to manage the apparently adverse reaction they had suffered to the flu and other vaccines they had received.

Shaw’s bail was initially set at $2 million. Her lawyer, Joseph Filicetti, immediately sought to have it reduced to $100,000, so she would have the chance to care for her newborn. In an affidavit supporting that effort, Shaw’s mother-in-law Wendy — not her mother, her mother-in-law — wrote:

I have been in the best position to watch Nate and Andrea parent their twins, as well as their newborn. I have been around them more than anyone because am, admittedly, helicopter grandma. I help Andrea with every aspect of raising her children, who are also my grandchildren, just as do with all of my grandchildren.

I never saw any behavior in Andrea as mother that caused me to doubt her love or her ability to care for her children. I have known Andrea since she was seventeen and living under my roof, and am completely certain, based on my direct observation over the past six years, that Andrea was at all times good and loving mother to my grandchildren and is now suffering grave and devastating injustice.

—

(Last chance: sign up today, get 25% off and the chance to see Dr. Vinay Prasad live!)

—

But Judge Kiley Stuchlik, who is overseeing the case, did not agree. At a hearing on July 14, she revoked Shaw’s bail entirely, suggesting Shaw might pose a risk to her newborn if she were released. Shaw’s trial is now set for January.

Did Shaw kill her children?

Based on what’s been disclosed so far, if this were a civil trial, with a “preponderance of the evidence” — that is, anything over 50 percent — standard, I guess I would find her liable.

But these are criminal charges, and the standard is reasonable doubt. Maybe prosecutors are sitting on a treasure trove of evidence and haven’t presented it publicly yet. Maybe more proof will emerge, along with a possible motive.

But at this point, for Shaw to face life in prison or even the death penalty in a case without witnesses or real forensic evidence is hard to fathom. She apparently panicked when she was talking to detectives. That’s dumb, but lying to police is not a capital crime. The prosecution’s theory of the case comes down to, She must have killed them because they’re dead.

Unfortunately, the vaccine theory doesn’t make much sense either. In very rare cases, vaccines can cause fatal reactions, but neither the time frame nor the course of the illnesses fits well.

I also don’t understand why Shaw is suing the American Academy of Pediatrics. The federal lawsuit has little chance of moving ahead — particularly because it was filed in ultra-blue Washington, D.C. — and can only be a distraction.

Even if she and her lawyer truly believe the vaccines the kids received eight days before are responsible, she should focus on her own criminal defense. Why make vaccines the only possible alternative explanation or avenue to reasonable doubt?

But that’s the tack that Shaw and her lawyer have chosen to take.

And so, unless more evidence comes out, about the only certainty in this case is that two children are dead — and that no matter what a jury decides, Andrea Shaw is the only person who will ever know for certain if she killed them.