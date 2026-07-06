Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC's avatar
Some Dude in NC
21h

If Donald Trump personally cured cancer today, the Left would still criticize him.

Someday, Trump will no longer be here. That will be a worse thing for the Left than the Right, because the Left will have lost its main unifying point of Orange Man Bad.

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Durling Heath's avatar
Durling Heath
21h

The Left screaming about this was as predictable as the tides. I called it when it happened. TDS is a real disease. If Trump is for it, the Dems are against it.

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