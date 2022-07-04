In the last few weeks, vaccine skeptics have reported data from multiple countries showing a significant drop in birth rates starting in early 2022 - approximately nine months after mass Covid vaccinations began in people of reproductive age in those countries.

It is worth noting that these are the smart skeptics, not the 5G conspiracy theorists. (It is also worth noting the 5G types have largely disappeared from the conversation. The mRNA vaccine data on side effects and efficacy are now so bad that reasonable people have scary enough concerns to crowd out the crazies.)

Here’s the most recent major data dive, from the analyst who calls himself the bad cat. He examines data on Swedish births from the first quarter of 2021 and concludes:

i think this makes the case that sweden is just experiencing normal variability look very weak and the the case for a vaccine driven effect look quite strong.

that is NOT what i was hoping to find. if this is what it looks like, this is very bad news.

(72 HOUR PAYWALL BELOW)