By now, Unreported Truths readers know what I think of Donald Trump’s second term.

The billion-dollar cryptocurrency grift (don’t pretend it was anything but influence-buying). The feckless war (don’t pretend Trump had a plan, or the war has meaningfully changed Iran’s atomic calculus). The bizarre focus on oversized triumphal projects. The devil-may-care attitude toward inflation.

So I am not here to defend Donald Trump. Republicans deserved the thumping they received two weeks ago. As a party, they need to figure out how to stand up for the middle class and American values (without embracing the ugliness of the manosphere).

But.

But then I see stuff like this and it makes me remember why I cannot stand the academia-media-Hollywood-unindustrial complex — and why Donald Trump won in the first place.

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(Just stop, you self-righteous ninnies)

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Allow me to answer this question.

No. The midterm election didn’t save anything. It was a course correction, a necessary (to my mind) course correction. Trump and Trumpism had reached its limits.

But can the left please stop pretending Donald Trump is a fascist?

He governed aggressively using executive orders, as did Barack Obama and Joe Biden (or whoever was running the White House from 2021 to 2024). When federal judges ruled against the Trump Administration — as they did over and over — the administration complained and respected those rulings.

He and his appointees complained about the legacy media (which is in fact biased against him) and crossed a First Amendment line in jawboning Disney about Jimmy Kimmel. But guess what? Kimmel’s still on the air. Stephen Colbert would be, too, if he hadn’t been losing over $40 million a year at CBS for funny, funny stuff like this:

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(Because “Vax-Scene” sounds like “vaccine.” Geddit? GEDDIT?)

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The Biden Administration and Democrats violated the First Amendment far more quietly — and effectively — by forcing social media companies to suppress dissenting views on Covid and the mRNA shots (an effort they were trying to spread to climate change and other issues). I know, I was there.

And yes, Trump and the Justice Department have overreached and should not be pursuing some of the criminal cases they have. Does anyone believe James Comey was genuinely threatening Trump with his dumb “86 47” seashells, for example? Again, though, the administration has mostly embarrassed itself with these cases — and when federal judges have stepped in, it has backed down.

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(Never backing down from the truth!)

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It is hard not to see Trump’s pique as a response to the far more successful torments Democrats in New York inflicted on him in civil and state cases in 2023 and 2024 — with the aid of federal and state judges who were Democratic partisans.

I wish Trump hadn’t crossed these lines. But what I really wish is that instead of acting out and then backing down, he had used the Republican majority in Congress to govern more effectively. Now he’s lost that chance.

And the blue wave of lefty self-righteousness is only beginning. Get ready for lots of proclamations that “trans rights are human rights” and “no person is illegal” and “the future is female” for the next two years.

Of course, that’s not why the country voted Democratic. Middle-class people just want someone to figure out why the country feels so expensive and unaffordable — and neither Republicans nor Democrats seem to have good answers right now.

But they can’t help themselves.