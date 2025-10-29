Since the mRNA Covid vaccines first began to fail in mid-2021, they’ve faced a long stream of bad news, from myocarditis to booster ineffectiveness.

But the black parade seemingly ended last week, when Nature published research suggesting some cancer patients who received the jabs outlived those who did not.

On cue, the Washington Post ran a breathless piece, and not-so-useful idiot David French chimed in about the “anti-vax movement” with a popular X post. I realized I’d better check out the paper. What I found was more interesting than I expected — though not necessarily good news for healthy people who have taken the mRNAs.

(What did the paper REALLY say? Paid subscribers get the answer now; free subscribers have to wait a week. Paying gives you other perks too, like archive access. Sign up here!)