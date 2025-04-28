Share this postUnreported TruthsCorrection to previous post: Capt. Rebecca Lobach was 28, not 36.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCorrection to previous post: Capt. Rebecca Lobach was 28, not 36.Inexplicable error on my part and given the topic I wanted to correct it immediately and prominently.Alex BerensonApr 28, 2025137Share this postUnreported TruthsCorrection to previous post: Capt. Rebecca Lobach was 28, not 36.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore182ShareMy apologies. 137Share this postUnreported TruthsCorrection to previous post: Capt. Rebecca Lobach was 28, not 36.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore182Share
A captain at 28? Sort of makes me wonder what the average age is for this rank. Of course, maybe she was exceptional, and she deserved every ounce of the rank or maybe, she was female at the right time in dei history. Who's to know? Clearly, she wasn't qualified to fly this bird because clearly, she was incapable of taking instructions. Sad and horrible loss of life.
Sick and disgusting waste of human lives. NYT sucks. Thx Alex for reporting on a rag that I won’t read. Any chance anyone with the power to make some changes can learn from this? Like maybe put a higher ranking trainer next the idiot in training?