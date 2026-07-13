Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew McWilliams's avatar
Matthew McWilliams
7h

Sorry that I cannot experience the podcast live, work and all that stuff. But, I would like to see you press Ben on one issue in particular. That is, it is impossible to reassign sex. Sex is not re-assignable, period. Do we benefit the individual experiencing gender dysphoria if we play along with an obvious delusion? Are damaging surgeries really the answer when they cannot attain their stated goal? Do we serve society in general by insisting that we all play along with the fantasy? Or, do we treat gender dysphoria like we treat every other mental disorder, by looking for the root cause and attempting to bring the patient around to reality?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Just The Facts Please's avatar
Just The Facts Please
7h

God created two sexes. Each of us was formed by God in our mother's womb (No not birthing person...a female mother) as a male or female. In fact I believe He wrote our very complex DNA code at that time. Period. To try to change the handiwork of God brings horrific consequences. There is no need for transgender meds.

Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture