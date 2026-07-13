Fair to say Benjamin Ryan’s piece last week about pediatric transgender medicine generated a lot of interest/controversy from Unreported Truths readers.

Some of you felt he’d both-sided the debate and Republican moves against puberty blockers and surgeries for adolescents shouldn’t be seen as politically motivated (though conservatives clearly have political winds at their back on the issue).

Ben defended his views in the comments, and I appreciate that everyone debated respectfully. But this issue — and Ben’s reporting — deserves a longer conversation.

So at 2 p.m. Eastern Wednesday we’re having a podcast chat.

The live version will be open to subscribers, who will be able to throw out questions. I’m also going to push Ben on some places where I disagree with him. (We’re also going to talk about the gonorrhea vaccine failure. Sexual health is another topic Ben’s been covering for a long time.)

—

(Sign up now, listen to the podcast Wednesday!)

—

If you don’t subscribe, you’ll be able to see the podcast after. But I encourage you to sign up!

By the way, after the trans piece, a reader complained Ben had been pro-Covid jab — and even last year, he seemed to get fooled by a junk observation study suggesting mRNA shots might help fight cancer (mRNA shots do not help fight cancer).

I am not sure how Ben feels about the shots now, and if his opinions have changed over the years, but you are welcome to ask him about that too — respectfully!

See you at 2 p.m. Eastern Wednesday.

—

(Ben’s story last week!)

—