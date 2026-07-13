Coming Wednesday: a talk with Ben Ryan about trans issues
It won't quite be a debate, but I do plan to push him on some of the questions/objections you raised to his piece last week
Fair to say Benjamin Ryan’s piece last week about pediatric transgender medicine generated a lot of interest/controversy from Unreported Truths readers.
Some of you felt he’d both-sided the debate and Republican moves against puberty blockers and surgeries for adolescents shouldn’t be seen as politically motivated (though conservatives clearly have political winds at their back on the issue).
Ben defended his views in the comments, and I appreciate that everyone debated respectfully. But this issue — and Ben’s reporting — deserves a longer conversation.
So at 2 p.m. Eastern Wednesday we’re having a podcast chat.
The live version will be open to subscribers, who will be able to throw out questions. I’m also going to push Ben on some places where I disagree with him. (We’re also going to talk about the gonorrhea vaccine failure. Sexual health is another topic Ben’s been covering for a long time.)
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(Sign up now, listen to the podcast Wednesday!)
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If you don’t subscribe, you’ll be able to see the podcast after. But I encourage you to sign up!
By the way, after the trans piece, a reader complained Ben had been pro-Covid jab — and even last year, he seemed to get fooled by a junk observation study suggesting mRNA shots might help fight cancer (mRNA shots do not help fight cancer).
I am not sure how Ben feels about the shots now, and if his opinions have changed over the years, but you are welcome to ask him about that too — respectfully!
See you at 2 p.m. Eastern Wednesday.
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(Ben’s story last week!)
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Sorry that I cannot experience the podcast live, work and all that stuff. But, I would like to see you press Ben on one issue in particular. That is, it is impossible to reassign sex. Sex is not re-assignable, period. Do we benefit the individual experiencing gender dysphoria if we play along with an obvious delusion? Are damaging surgeries really the answer when they cannot attain their stated goal? Do we serve society in general by insisting that we all play along with the fantasy? Or, do we treat gender dysphoria like we treat every other mental disorder, by looking for the root cause and attempting to bring the patient around to reality?
God created two sexes. Each of us was formed by God in our mother's womb (No not birthing person...a female mother) as a male or female. In fact I believe He wrote our very complex DNA code at that time. Period. To try to change the handiwork of God brings horrific consequences. There is no need for transgender meds.