The revelations in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s “diary" — as well as Fauci’s stunning decision Wednesday to take the Fifth Amendment before Congress — deserve a podcast.

No, they demand a podcast.

Tomorrow at 4 p.m. Eastern, Emily Kopp and I are meeting that demand.

For years, Emily has investigated Fauci’s links to the Wuhan lab that is the likely source of Covid, so she’s the perfect person to discuss this week’s news. (This will be our second podcast — we had a great discussion in March on the Food and Drug Administration and vaccines.)

Emily and I have already been debating what comes next for Fauci, so expect a lively conversation!

This is a special bonus event for paid subscribers — only paid subscribers can see us talk in real time and ask questions. You can sign up here, or by clicking the blue button below. (If you aren’t a paid subscriber, you will have a chance to see the conversation later.)

Hope you’ll join us tomorrow! 4 p.m. Eastern!