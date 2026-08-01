Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Abraham S Carnow's avatar
Abraham S Carnow
1h

I will listen to the replay. Emily, I think, was with Matt Taibbi for a while. Thanks for your continuing coverage. But I am not sure having my blood boil too much is healthy. Comment?

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
1h

Thought this BIT yday by David Martin was interesting!

youtube.com/watch?v=r5XHGk8EwjY

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