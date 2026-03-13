Jim has a theory that draws on evidence I had not previously seen. Given what we already know about Baric, it’s worth airing - and scrutinizing. (I told Jim I will not go easy on him.)

That’s 3 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Central, noon Pacific. Hope you can make it!

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Yesterday’s article about Baric, his role in coronavirus research, and his uncanny ability to avoid scrutiny, if you missed it.