Coming at 3 p.m.: I talk live to Jim Haslam, who has investigated Covid's origins for years, about Ralph Baric, Tony Fauci, and the Rocky Mountain National Lab
After last weekend's successful podcast with Emily Kopp, I'm trying more of these. Join us!
Jim has a theory that draws on evidence I had not previously seen. Given what we already know about Baric, it’s worth airing - and scrutinizing. (I told Jim I will not go easy on him.)
That’s 3 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Central, noon Pacific. Hope you can make it!
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Yesterday’s article about Baric, his role in coronavirus research, and his uncanny ability to avoid scrutiny, if you missed it.
Are these podcast recorded and reposted on YouTube or anything like that. I won’t be available for the live podcast, but really enjoyed the last one with Emily Kopp.
How do we listen?