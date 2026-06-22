Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
6h

I wish I had a good answer. Ten years ago I was a stereotypical conservative and my sister-in-law was a stereotypical New England liberal. We just spent the weekend together and have realized that we agree on most things now— politics are a waste of time and we prefer putting our energy into our children, and doing our jobs well. I don’t know how to organize at any higher level and am not confident it’s possible. I do believe small daily actions matter.

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¡Andrew the Great!'s avatar
¡Andrew the Great!
6h

"her", "her", and "her" are the correct pronouns for your opening sentence.

Just because she had her tlts cut off doesn't make her a man. If she claimed to be the Queen of England, would you have referred to her as "Her Highness"?

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