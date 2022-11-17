Citizen reporting beats legacy media on a crucial, complex story (yet again)
While the New York Times et al offer puffery on Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX collapse, expert outsiders sift through the wreckage and get to the truth; this is Twitter and Substack at their best
Elon Musk was proud of his $44 billion baby this morning.
—
Musk is right.
Fourteen years ago, when Bernie Madoff’s massive hedge fund collapsed, the New York Times and other elite media aggressively dug into what had happened - and why and how regulators had failed to stop it. I know - I was part of the Times team.
