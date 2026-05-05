Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
1h

So much truth, thank you for highlighting this. There are some wonderful birthing centers in our area that are a much better fit for moms (but be careful, do your research, make sure they’re a good, experienced one, I’ve seen horror stories when it’s just some random con woman who knows nothing about delivering babies).

My controversial remark regards the conclusion. After all she eloquently wrote about what’s best fur tye baby, what nature and studies teach us about what’s good for child development… she sends the other kids to daycare??? She should look into the studies about the dangers of childcare and the amazing benefits of staying home with mom!

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CB's avatar
CB
33m

I recall my daughter's birth when we knew in advance there was a chance of minor complications. The hospital explicitly forbade us from using a camera to document the moment, no doubt out of fear of litigation if they did something wrong. Fortunately, my daughter was born healthy and we had a stubborn Doula in the room who pulled out her own phone to take pictures before anyone could stop her.

I wonder how much of the unpleasantly interventionist aspects of modern medicine are driven by the fear of lawsuits. I bet a lot. Certainly the cost spiral is propelled in part by the insurance that hospitals and doctors need to take on to legally practice.

Trial lawyers are huge donors to the political class. Perhaps improving our medical system needs to start with shutting down that money spigot.

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