Capitalism, except for the capitalists
What happened over the weekend is bigger than Silicon Valley Bank; once again the wealthiest, most politically connected companies and executives are proving the rules don't apply to them.
Back to the banks.
For a few hours on Sunday, they fooled me.
At 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the government and Federal Reserve announced they would guarantee all deposits at the two big banks they’d closed, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - removing the $250,000 limit on insured accounts to help prevent a bank run.
Taxpayers would not be on the hook for an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.