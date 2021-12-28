Can someone help me understand the White House strategy now?
I know they’re dumb, but are they this dumb?
Guys, I don’t know how to say this any more clearly: it is OVER.
The Omicold (pronounced Immacold) variant is about to bring this clown show to its inevitable conclusion.
I know none of our supposedly non-racist public health authorities were willing to believe the South African numbers, but we now have almost a month of data out of Denmark.
They are real.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.