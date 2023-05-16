Breathe deep
A new paper offers fresh evidence ventilators killed Covid patients, suggesting ventilator-acquired pneumonia - not Covid itself - caused many deaths, while Sars-Cov-2 was relatively mild
Aggressive use of ventilators may have killed some Covid patients, a new paper from Northwestern University researchers suggests.
Covid itself has a “relatively low mortality rate" compared to other respiratory illnesses, the researchers found after examining about 600 patients with severe pneumonia. Yet Covid patients remained intubated longer than othe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.