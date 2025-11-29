BREAKING: Food and Drug Administration scientists have found Covid mRNA jabs killed at least 10 children, the FDA’s chief vaccine regulator told staffers Friday.

The real number of children and teenagers killed by mRNA vaccines is likely much higher, Dr. Vinay Prasad - wrote in a six-page note to staffers. After looking at 96 deaths of kids aged 7-16, FDA reviewers found 10 “died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination,” Prasad wrote.

—

(THE STORIES THAT MATTER. TO YOU, TO ME, TO OUR KIDS. SUPPORT ME FOR PENNIES A DAY.)

—

The death toll of 10 depends on voluntary reporting and is almost certainly a significant underestimate, Prasad wrote. In addition, the FDA reviewers excluded cases where records were ambiguous.

The FDA’s age range was also narrow — and did not include older teens or young adults, like Simone Scott, a Northwestern University student who died of myocarditis-induced heart failure weeks after receiving the Moderna shot.

Prasad acknowledged the possibility Covid shots killed more children than they saved.

“Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death,” he wrote.

Prasad did not disclose details of the mRNA-caused deaths, such as the exact age and sex of victims, which shots they had received, or the exact cause of death or timing after the shots.

He also did not disclose whether the FDA or Centers for Disease Control, which runs the federal vaccine safety database, had contacted parents to tell them their children’s deaths were Covid vaccine-caused.

—

The agency plans to tighten its rules for new vaccines significantly and reduce or end the use of “surrogate endpoints,” Prasad wrote.

In other words, companies will have to show that proposed new vaccines actually reduce the risk of disease or death from illness, not just that they cause a person who receives them to produce antibodies or other immune responses to a potential infection.

The FDA also plans to tighten its rules for flu shots significantly — a long-overdue step, given the lack of evidence that flu jabs have any benefits. “We will revise the annual flu vaccine framework, which is an evidence-based catastrophe of low quality evidence,” Prasad wrote.

—

In Prasad’s own words:

I am writing to report that OBPV [Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance — the FDA group that reviews drug and vaccine safety] career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination. These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff).

That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans, the US pandemic response, and the agency itself…

Prasad ended his note by telling staffers that he “remain[s] open to vigorous discussions and debate on these topics” but that he wants staffers to stop leaking internal discussions to legacy media outlets. Staffers who do “not agree with these core principles and operating principles” should submit their resignations, he wrote.

—

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY AND MAY BE UPDATED

—

(New and improved FDA. Same Unreported Truths. Support my work)

—

The (awful) story of Simone Scott: