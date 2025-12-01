Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1hEdited

The same 3% of parents still pushing Covid jabs on their kids want to trans them too. This is child abuse. You cannot reason with a demoralized person. We need a full Nuremberg trial for the new mengeles who killed, poisoned, and castrated kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Helena's avatar
Helena
1h

Vaccines should NEVER be "politically complex". What a sad world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture