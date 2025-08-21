Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SeaElleAre's avatar
SeaElleAre
10h

God bless President Trump. Most would have crumbled with what they put him through, but by the grace of God, he became stronger. We are so lucky to have him. Best President of my lifetime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
10h

Too sad that they also didn't throw out the verdict leaving it up to the next level of court. But the good thing is watching Tish get egg on her face TWICE for one case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture