BREAKING: Bronny James - LeBron James's 18-year-old son - suffered cardiac arrest yesterday
Fortunately, he was treated quickly and is recovering. What caused his cardiac arrest? Was he Covid vaccinated? We don't know. Will the media do everything possible not to find out? Bet on it.
The headlines started coming out around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning: Bronny James, LeBron James’s son, had suffered cardiac arrest while playing basketball on Monday.
James, who will be a freshman this fall at the University of Southern California, collapsed while practicing Monday morning at the university’s basketball complex. An ambulance rushed him to…
