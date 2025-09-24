Oh, you thought… no, nothing new on any of that.

Anyway, the logistics coordinator (that would be Lucy, my older daughter) and I will be mailing them soon - hopefully by the end of the week. They look nice, I must say.

We have a few extra, so if you are a founding member (the $300 a year level on Substack), this is truly your LAST chance to get one - just send your address and size. Seriously, this is it. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. And if you aren’t, and you want to upgrade before we run out, you know the drill:

It’s been a busy couple of days for sure. A lot of you have asked me to look at the acetaminophen (Tylenol) and autism announcement. I have, but I want to get deeper into the data before I say anything.

Tucker Carlson’s comments about the pushback to his speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial also generated massive feedback, both here and on X. Whatever you think of Tucker (and he is undoubtedly polarizing these days), he deserves credit for engaging in a serious way on a tough topic. His audience is exponentially larger than mine, and he didn’t have to discuss it with me at all.

As for Berenson v Biden… your guess is as good as mine.

But if you haven’t seen Matt Taibbi’s piece about the case in his Racket News, you should. As Taibbi wrote, comparing my Twitter suspension to the fight around Jimmy Kimmel:

Not that it matters, but while Kimmel was threatened for inaccuracy, Berenson’s problems stemmed from being too accurate about the mRNA Covid vaccines…

Critics have gone after other Berenson statements, but the ones that got him in trouble were exactly what the Founders had in mind when they thought about speech: true statements made in opposition to an official propaganda campaign. The last straw was this accurate tweet from Aug. 28, 2021:

Matt Taibbi is the most important independent journalist in the United States, and I was beyond glad to see him taking a look at the case.

The whole piece is here, it’s excellent, and you can read most of it even if you aren’t a paid subscriber:

Taibbi’s piece came just after Google’s admission to the House Judiciary Committee yesterday that the Biden Administration had pressured it and “created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms.” Then, this morning, Fox News had me on to talk about Berenson v Biden and the Google investigation.

So the cone of silence around Berenson v Biden has lifted at least a little, and maybe the Trump Administration will reconsider whether it wants to be in the position of defending Biden’s censorship.

I’ll let you know as soon as I hear, no fooling.

