Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Shari Murphy's avatar
Shari Murphy
Oct 13

There's room for every prayer for every reason.

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
Oct 13

Good luck! We’re all rooting for you. Thank you for making the legal issues easier to understand over the years in your posts.

Just one beef to pick: “The Constitution is not suspended for epidemics.”

Afraid it was.

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