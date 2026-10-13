Five years of investigating, five years of learning the details of First Amendment and Section 230 and civil rights conspiracy law, five years of chasing Twitter and the Biden Administration and Pfizer, five years of fighting for my and your Constitutional rights, five years of working with James Lawrence —

On Thursday morning, those five years come down to 20 minutes.

At 10 a.m., in downtown Manhattan, James and I (with our oldest kids sitting somewhere behind us) will appear before a three-judge appellate panel of the federal Second Circuit. We will argue Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke should not have dismissed my lawsuit against Drs. Scott Gottlieb and Albert Bourla of Pfizer for their role in the 2021 conspiracy to ban me from Twitter.

James will have 10 minutes to make his case. The opposing side will have the same (lucky for Pfizer’s shareholders, given what those lawyers charge).

Five years distilled to 20 minutes. Our last best chance.

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(Win or lose, I’ll never stop reporting. With your help.)

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If you’ve forgotten how we got here, here’s the quickest possible summary: in April 2023 James Lawrence and I sued the Biden Administration and the Pfizer defendants in federal court in New York. We argued they’d conspired to force Twitter to ban me for my reporting on mRNA Covid vaccines, violating my First Amendment rights (and the rights of all Covid unvaccinated people to hear me). We also made a more narrow claim, that Gottlieb and Bourla had interfered with my contract with Twitter.

In July 2025, Clarke dismissed my claims against Gottlieb and Bourla, ruling people unvaccinated against Covid did not qualify for civil rights protection (and that my contract with Twitter did not allow me to claim my ban violated it).

She then dismissed my freedom-of-speech claims against the Biden Administration too, finding the suit couldn’t move ahead because federal law doesn’t allow for money damages for federal First Amendment violations.

Now I’ve appealed to the Second Circuit, asking it to reverse Clarke’s July 2025 ruling.

James and I believe the facts are strongly on our side. We have shown how the Biden Administration and the Pfizer defendants conspired to pressure Twitter against me in 2021 — and how Twitter’s top executives believed they had broken their own rules when the company banned me. Plus, in May, the Trump Administration admitted the underlying First Amendment violation.

The crucial question comes down not to the facts, but the law — to Judge Clarke’s finding that Covid unvaccinated people are not worthy of federal protection against conspiracies to violate their rights.

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It is true the Second Circuit has never before given such 1985(3) protection to the Covid unvaccinated.

But ample precedent allows it to do so. Judges in the Second Circuit have extended such protection to many other groups, including members of the Unification Church, Republicans, a group of street artists, and Arabs and Muslims detained as terrorists after Sept. 11.

Many Americans disliked or even feared Covid unvaccinated people in 2021. They were a minority that stood against overwhelming public opinion. But that status wasn’t a reason to conspire to deny them the basic First Amendment right to hear me, or my basic First Amendment right to speak to them. If anything, it’s a reason to make sure they receive protection.

The Constitution is not suspended for epidemics.

James has 10 minutes to convince the court. If he can, we’ll go back down to Judge Clarke with a live lawsuit and start discovery — deposing Gottlieb and Bourla and finding out what Pfizer and the Biden Administration were really talking about in the summer of 2021. If not, our only hope will be the Supreme Court, which takes only a fraction of appeals.

So, really, it all comes down to this.

Can’t wait.

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(Stand with me, whatever happens Thursday.)