Get those lawyers on speed dial, boyos.
And don’t forget: you remain officially on notice to preserve all those pesky emails and texts and Slack chats about your conspiracy to violate my free speech…
—
I thought beating Twitter’s motion to dismiss was fun. But this? This is going to be next level.
—
And, hey - if you believe in this lawsuit, this is a great…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.