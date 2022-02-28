Beating a dead raccoon dog
CNN etc pretend a new study helps prove Covid probably didn't come from a lab. Nope. Worse, they trumpeted the same nonsense - from some of the same authors! - in November. And July. And...
On Saturday, a new 67-page “preprint” purporting to show Sars-Cov-2 did NOT leak from a lab was published online.
Naturally, the same media outlets that called the lab leak theory anti-Chinese propaganda for two years were all over this study. At one point, the New York Times website gave it basically equal billing to the war in Ukraine.
What new evidence…
