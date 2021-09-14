Part 4:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/unreported-truths-about-covid-19-and-lockdowns-alex-berenson/1139426559?ean=9781953039170

Parts 1-3:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/unreported-truths-about-covid-19-and-lockdowns-alex-berenson/1139426558?ean=9781953039187

The ebooks are also available from both Apple and B&N.

Thanks for bearing with me on this!