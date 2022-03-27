Attention citizens!
Your Dept. Of Pandemia and Accidental Nuclear Escalation knows how annoyed you are that the thing just won't go away. But we have the answer. Wait for it!
Two years in and more cases than ever. Your Dept. needs a vacation. Luckily we have the solution. This time we’re not trusting The World’s Favorite Veterinarian, either. We’re going up the chain.
That’s right. No host, no virus. Their guy is demented, our guy has dementia, it’s easy to see where this is going.
Missiles launch in three, two, one…
Attention…
