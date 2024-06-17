Share this postApologies for the second email - I am told the GiveSendGo link for Berenson v Biden is not working...alexberenson.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherApologies for the second email - I am told the GiveSendGo link for Berenson v Biden is not working...Not sure why! But this one should...Alex BerensonJun 17, 202461Share this postApologies for the second email - I am told the GiveSendGo link for Berenson v Biden is not working...alexberenson.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareGiveSendGo61Share this postApologies for the second email - I am told the GiveSendGo link for Berenson v Biden is not working...alexberenson.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
It’s alright man. Your just stoked :)
You are a hero to so, so many. Your fortitude and grit needs bottling. Fans in Australia.