Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9h

Hospital and insurance CEOs have near monopolistic pricing powers. Most illegals get free healthcare. Citizens foot the bill for all our healthcare needs.

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Concerned Citizen's avatar
Concerned Citizen
8h

Thank you for staying on top of this important issue! The government should remove the non-profit status of hospitals, colleges/universities, and alleged religious organizations (think: Scientology). It is grossly unfair that my business pays taxes and they do not. I help a lot of people every day. Yet, I do not get any tax breaks. To exacerbate this discrepancy, I live in the incompetent dem-socialist state of California, where the state is essentially stealing my earnings. (Yes, I'm trying to get out.)

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