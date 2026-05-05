Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony J . Barton's avatar
Anthony J . Barton
8h

Is the legacy media still being funded by the pharmaceutical industry? I know that Massachusetts state-funded insurance is funded by the pharmaceutical companies. Legacy media is desperate for revenue.

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Burrell's avatar
David Burrell
7h

At this point, one has to be mentally ill to get injected with a COVID booster, given all the published harms in the last few years. That’s why it is so absurd that this product is still available for that cohort.

Reply
Share
4 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture