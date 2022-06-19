Another conspiracy theory comes true
mRNA Covid vaccination reduces sperm count for up to five months
Per this peer-reviewed paper. No word on boosters.
SOURCE: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/andr.13209
Next they’ll be telling you the shots are associated with endless waves of Covid in every industrialized country. Tinfoil hat stuff, man!
But hey, after five months you get your swimmers back.
Just in time for the next jab…
