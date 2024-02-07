Andy Slavitt's censorship efforts at the White House even extended to Amazon and the books it sold
He didn't just press social media companies. Slavitt targeted Amazon, by far the world's largest bookseller, too. No wonder he's defying a subpoena and refusing to testify under oath to Congress.
Andrew Slavitt - the former senior advisor to the Biden administration’s Covid response team - is having himself a week.
Last Wednesday, Slavitt told a Congressional committee he would ignore its subpoena demanding he testify about his efforts in 2021 to suppress reporting that raised doubts about the safety or efficacy of Covid vaccines. (Slavitt is a d…
