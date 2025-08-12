Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
4h

Excellent response. I wonder if they'll ignore it or selectively edit it ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Gary's avatar
Gary
4h

Excellent Alex. It's great the media is now hitting you up rather than attempting to silence you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture