Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bitcoin bill's avatar
bitcoin bill
3h

Alex you are wrong. I worked in payment processing in a previous life.

Your decision to call your company “Deep Blue” generated too many inquiries to AMEX or chargebacks and that’s why they flagged your account and started rejecting it.

AMEX is a lot more proactive in terms of fraud than others so that’s why even an inquiry into AMEX asking “what is this charge from Deep Blue?” will flag your account.

This has nothing to do with your content and everything to do with you not understanding the business side of payment processing and you choosing a too-clever name that no one recognized. Even I saw this charge and was going to chargeback but I did a little digging and realized it was you. After seeing that, I predicted you were going to run into issues and it looks like I’m right.

Again, this has nothing to do with your content and everything to do with the fact you choose a poor name for your merchant name that confused your customers and caused too many inquiries and chargebacks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Berenson
Peter Y's avatar
Peter Y
4h

I am a founding subscriber. I saw the $300 charge from "Deep Blue" on my Amex bill, searched a bunch of email accounts and online and could not find any reference to "Deep Blue," so flagged your charge as fraud on Amex and had to get a new card and number. This likely happened all at the same time with a bunch of your founding subscribers, since we all signed up at the same time. When Amex gets a bunch of fraud reports all at the same time they block the vendor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture