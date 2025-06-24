Very quick hit here, but I spent the weekend thinking and writing about game theory, decision trees, signaling, blah blah blah… Donald Trump saw a chance and he took it. His gut told him Iran was weaker than it seemed and he could deliver the coup de grace to its nuclear program. Risky move. And so far it seems to be paying off. Or, as one reader wrote:

Perhaps Trump's world view is, WE ARE AMERICA, BITCH! And perhaps he is correct. Regards.

(Come for me, stay for the comments.)

I apologize for all the emails but right now it feels like there is so much to write - about the HPV vaccine, the childhood vaccine schedule, the deep biases in AI, and, oh yeah, the giant self-inflicted wound the Democrats look like they’re about to inflict on themselves in New York City. Onward.