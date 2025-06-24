An Unreported Truths reader sums up the last 72 hours and reminds us why Donald Trump is not Joe Biden (thankfully)
I'm sorry, I just cannot help but send this to everyone in the wake of what at least for now seems to be a complete win for Trump's aggressive action against Iran.
Very quick hit here, but I spent the weekend thinking and writing about game theory, decision trees, signaling, blah blah blah… Donald Trump saw a chance and he took it. His gut told him Iran was weaker than it seemed and he could deliver the coup de grace to its nuclear program. Risky move. And so far it seems to be paying off. Or, as one reader wrote:
Perhaps Trump's world view is, WE ARE AMERICA, BITCH! And perhaps he is correct. Regards.
—
(Come for me, stay for the comments.)
—
I apologize for all the emails but right now it feels like there is so much to write - about the HPV vaccine, the childhood vaccine schedule, the deep biases in AI, and, oh yeah, the giant self-inflicted wound the Democrats look like they’re about to inflict on themselves in New York City. Onward.
America, F*** yeah! Imagine what would happen if Kamala was in charge. Here she is angrily spewing word salad about her downfall in her bunker: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/downfall-kamala-2024-election
Alex, I love NYC, but wow if they elect a socialist he’ll make DeBlasio look like George Washington or Winston Churchill. Can’t believe I’m hoping for Cuomo to win… NYC is a great place to visit, but I know the socialist will run it in the ground and quickly.
Agree on Trump! Thank you to the Americans who elected him. He’s not Biden and definitely not the wet noodle Kamala would’ve been.