HR
1h

Alex, I do not always agree with you, and my comments reflect that, but I respect you're putting yourself on this platform and connecting with your readers. Tonight was a train wreck. Before this spat, I had no idea who Dave Smith was, and TBH, I still don't. His aggressive, mocking, hateful, and anti-gay rhetoric was so over the top it became unwatchable. I stopped after about fifteen minutes. I am as MAGA as I think anyone can be. With that said, I do not know how anyone on the right can tolerate someone like him. I do believe you still need to answer for your continuing belief in The NY Times and the international desire to somehow make Israel responsible for feeding those whom Hamas is starving.

Wilbur Nelson
1h

Alex, love you and you were there when it mattered, but I honestly don't understand the Cooper/holocaust denial thing. I've heard him choke up on his podcast talking about the treatment of the Jews during the war.

Maybe I've missed the obvious. :-/

