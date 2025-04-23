I am not interested in censoring Andy Slavitt.

As most Unreported Truths readers know, Slavitt is a Democratic health-care investor and policy wonk who got famous in 2020 for his coronavirus hysteria.

Slavitt was so panicked about Covid in late July 2020 - not March, July - he called for a near-total national lockdown. In November 2020, he threatened on Twitter to make his son sleep in the garage because he feared junior might give him Covid. Then he said he was joking.

Then he joined the Biden White House as a senior Covid advisor and got so busy forcing people to take mRNAs he didn’t notice the jabs were failing. Along the way, he was part of a secret conspiracy to force Twitter to censor me, and I caught him, and then I sued him, He is a defendant in Berenson v Biden.

I am not interested in censoring Andy Slavitt. Unlike him, I believe in the marketplace of ideas. I believe in the First Amendment. And so I have an offer for him.

—

(Stand with me. Stand against censorship.)

—

Today, federal judge Jessica G.L. Clarke had a “status conference” to discuss the government’s request for a 90-day stay of Berenson v Biden.

The conference was short, barely 20 minutes. Judge Clarke had originally scheduled it as a hearing for arguments over the defense motions to dismiss the suit. But those didn’t happen, because last week the government asked for the stay, since it is considering taking a new position in the case.

That is, the Trump White House and Department of Justice may not want to defend the Biden Administration’s indefensible censorship efforts.

Slavitt and the other two private defendants, Drs. Albert Bourla and Scott Gottlieb - both Pfizer board members - do not want a stay. I don’t mind a stay as the government considers what to do next. I would like my day in court, but it will come.

The conference was mostly uneventful, and Clarke said at the end she would rule on the government’s request by Friday.

But the private defendants gave us a peek at the arguments they plan to make when the motions to dismiss. For example, the Pfizer defendants say the unvaccinated do not deserve any protection as a class from conspiracies to take away their rights. I disagree, strongly, but that’s their position, and they have cases that they think support it. Fine. They’re entitled to their view.

—

(Andy Slavitt, loser)

—

Slavitt is going another route, and I find it infuriating.

Slavitt has his lawyers whining that in trying to hold him accountable for his secret, behind-closed-doors efforts to ban my independent journalism in 2021 - efforts that he began AT THE WHITE HOUSE - I am censoring him.

Yes, in suing him for censoring me, I’m hurting his First Amendment rights. That’s the argument they’re making with apparently straight faces.

There’s a word for this. That word is gaslighting.

I am not interested in censoring anyone, including Andy Slavitt. I’d rather annoy him. I’d rather mock him. I’d rather debate him. I’d rather write articles that point out how badly his beloved lockdowns and mRNAs have failed.

I am not interested in censoring Andy Slavitt. I wasn’t in 2020, I wasn’t in 2021, and I’m not now. I like debate. But debating me can be painful, because I don’t stop, and because I have the very annoying habit of often being right. (As none other than Elon Musk once told me, “You are annoying.”)

By 2021, if not before, Slavitt was more than annoyed with me. He apparently didn’t like me, and he didn’t like what I was saying, and he didn’t think I should have the right to use Twitter to talk about problems with the mRNAs.

—

(Don’t take it from me. Take it from Outkick!)

—

And he won. For a while.

He thought his role in my ban and social media censorship more generally would remain secret. But I sued Twitter and found the documents showing what he’d done. Then Elon Musk turned over even more, and the House Judiciary Committee found even more.

No wonder he’s scared of what the White House may have in its archives.

—

(Pay for me, get a surprise guest too?)

—

Now he’s falling on the last trick of the desperate and caught. He’s gaslighting, claiming I’m doing what he did.

But I’m not interested in censoring Andy Slavitt.

So here’s my offer. Andy, you can have this Substack for 24 hours.

Speak directly to my audience. Explain to them how I’m a psychopath who didn’t care about people who died from Covid, how I’m wrong about the mRNAs, how I’m a grifter. Explain why what you did in 2021 was right and necessary and you’d do it again in a heartbeat. Whatever you like. I won’t censor you. I won’t edit you.

These are my most important readers, the ones who support my work. And I offer them to you.

The floor is yours, Andy. Just say the word.