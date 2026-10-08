An interview with Dr. Vinay Prasad

Unreported Truths PodcastAn interview with Dr. Vinay Prasad0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:37-1:08:37Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Unreported TruthsSubscribe to listenAn interview with Dr. Vinay PrasadA recording from Alex Berenson's live videoAlex Berenson and Vinay Prasad MD MPHOct 08, 2026∙ Paid75273ShareGet more from Alex Berenson in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Alex Berenson.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Unreported Truths PodcastIndependent, citizen-funded journalismIndependent, citizen-funded journalismSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlex BerensonVinay Prasad MD MPHWrites Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts SubscribeRecent EpisodesHannah Spier and I talk psychiatry, meds - and Lindsay Clancy! Sep 9 • Alex Berenson and Hannah Spier, MDEmily Kopp and I talk Covid, lab leaks, and Tony Fauci!Aug 3 • Alex Berenson and Emily KoppAlex Berenson and Benjamin Ryan talk trans!Jul 15 • Alex Berenson and Benjamin RyanLive with Alex Berenson and Jim HaslamMar 13 • Alex Berenson and Jim HaslamLive with Alex Berenson and Emily KoppMar 7 • Alex Berenson and Emily KoppEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: How Dr. Jay Bhattacharya hopes to transform the National Institutes of Health (and just maybe all of science along the…Aug 11, 2025 • Alex Berenson