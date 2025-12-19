Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
2hEdited

Well, here's the deal Alex. I think you are right. But 70% of the people want it legalized 68% or so, so I suggest you just work on a campaign to tell people about marijuana like they do about alcohol and cigarettes. And if they do tests that show it isn't working and car accidents go up even more, I hope they adjust it. I know you are already working on this issue, but perhaps there is a way to reach more people. I heard a lot of Fox people say they weren't for doing it, so maybe you can get on their shows over and over and talk about it. With that many people wanting it, it's like prohibition--it's impossible to legislate it out. So you have to hope you can do it by educating people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
mike Myhre's avatar
mike Myhre
2h

Another foolish rant that makes you look stupid. Take this comment for example:

"Legalization is a red herring. Alcohol is legal, but we arrest people for alcohol consumption all the time — for underage use, for public drinking or intoxication, for drinking and driving. We will continue to arrest people for using cannabis too, even if the drug is fully legalized at the state and federal level."

What you just said is you would arrest people for their actions that cause harm to others. This is the way it should be. It is the actions that cause harm to others that are the problem.

It is similar to the gun debate. If you argue that guns can cause harm to others and for that reason no one should own guns, you aren't solving the problem. If both are illegal, then: "Criminals will still have guns. Criminals will still have drugs." You are taking away free choice and as you said, if free choice was still there, the problematic offenders would still be arrested.

You are embarrassing yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture