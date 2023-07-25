Already received a number of emails on this, so I will send the IMMEDIATE CORRECTION
LeBron James said he would NOT necessarily encourage other people to be Covid jabbed, not that he WOULD encourage them.
I’m going to blame the odd wording in the Times headline for my reading past the “not,” even though it’s my fault.
I have updated the story and pinned a note.
Apologies, and apologies for the second email.
