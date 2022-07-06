Let’s get the official statement - the reinstatement statement - out of the way first:
The parties have come to a mutually acceptable resolution. I have been reinstated. Twitter has acknowledged that my tweets should have not led to my suspension at that time.
Unreported Truths is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.