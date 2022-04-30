A very special post
This one is for all the legal analysts! Especially Akiva Cohen, America’s Finest Legal Scholar (TM)
Back in December, Akiva - a “commercial litigator” spent the best part of two days regaling his 26,000 followers by explaining just how stupid Berenson v Twitter was, how it couldn’t possibly survive, how it was an embarrassment to the entire legal profession, etc etc ad infinitum.
I am not exaggerating. The thread must have been 200 tweets long and was …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.