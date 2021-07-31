A very quick update (resending to all)
I guess I didn't make it clear enough tonight on Tucker - our younger daughter did NOT receive the Covid vaccine.
She’s two - these were the standard DTaP and other shots.
I would have tweeted the clarification instead of Substack, but of course Twitter is censoring me, so here it is.
(And, super-annoyingly, I accidentally only sent the initial post to PAID subscribers, so now I have to resend it, which means that paid subscribers are getting two emails about this,
