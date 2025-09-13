I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t crossed my mind.

This week, a lot of you emailed me to tell me, be careful. It’s getting dicey out there.

I appreciate the concern. Truly. My answer: jokes about our attack chihuahua, or how I’ve annoyed people on both sides, so everyone assumes someone else will handle me.

—

(I need your help.)

—

But really I can’t do much more than shrug. Of course, I won’t ignore someone who repeatedly tells me the world would be better off without me. I have someone very good I can call if that happens (and it has) to discuss the real risks.

But the people who are serious about hurting you usually don’t tell you in advance. And unless you have Presidential-level security, you can’t stop all threats. (Even then…)

So my only alternative would be to stop writing. Or to stop writing the way I write, stop reporting the way I report.

That’s not going to happen. I do those things for you, I do them in the hope of bringing truth to light, but I also do them… because they’re what I do.

No, they’re more than that. They’re who I am.

And I’m not going to stop. That’s my warning. To everyone who hates me and Unreported Truths, and everyone who supports it, I’m not going to stop. I feel like in the last week, the powerful response to my pieces about the Charlotte killing and Charlie Kirk’s death have shown me that the hunger for contrarian, honest, fact-based analysis runs deeper than ever.

I am working harder than ever to give it.

By the way, if we have to appeal Berenson v Biden all the way to the Supreme Court — and make the Trump Administration defend the Biden Administration’s censorship in court — we will. (But I’m still hoping we won’t, I’m still hoping the White House will work with us.)

Now the plea: I hope you will sign up as a paid subscriber today. I hope you will support the work I’m doing at a time when free speech, reporting, and honest debate matter more, and feel riskier, than ever.

If we stand together, we cannot be silenced.

—

—

Onward.