Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just proved the simmering battles over Covid and civil liberties are nowhere near done.

School closings, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and censorship efforts have ended. But public health authoritarians and politicians who imposed them are in no hurry to give up the powers they seized. They will attack anyone who speaks out.

So Gorsuch has learned since last Thursday, when he released an eight-page statement about the Covid power grab, and the failure of legislatures and courts to stop it. The left’s furious response has made clear why the Supreme Court must step in to prevent state and federal governments from using future emergencies - or “emergencies” - to take our Constitutional rights.

