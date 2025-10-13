Unreported Truths

Dom Salvatori
13h

Congratulations Alex- you are doing a great job as a dad!

Matt Poling MD
13h

There is a Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia dedicated to a Rabbi, a Priest and two Protestant Ministers who gave up their seats in a lifeboat to lower ranking soldiers during the sinking of the USS Dorchester in 1943. They were last seen arm in arm as the ship disappeared beneath the icy North Atlantic waters. My great Uncle was Clark Poling, one of the Chaplains. It was originally dedicated by President Eisenhower on the Temple University campus but was forced to move when Temple secularized. If the USS USA sinks, it will be because of secular progressives. Jews and Christians should at least go down together.

https://armyhistory.org/no-greater-glory-the-four-chaplains-and-the-sinking-of-the-usat-dorchester/

