Yesterday’s article about how reporters and health bureaucrats are attacking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for daring to suggest any changes, even tiny ones, to the Covid vaccine schedule led a reader to email this:

I did my own research after seeing how easily they were willing to force Covid vaccines on people who didn't need them.

The conclusion I came to was I think similar to where you are, which is that most of the scheduled vaccines don't do nearly as much harm as their detractors say, but also don't offer much benefit either.

So I decided to follow the Danish vaccine schedule for my now 6 month old, which is the lightest in Europe and obviously lighter than the US, and also gets the jabs a little later than the US schedule.

—

(Interrupting this thoughtful email with a subscription notice.)

—

While I don't subscribe to the worst theories on vaccines, I generally think unnecessary medical treatments are bad, even if they don't do obvious harm. My boy isn't getting rotavirus, or Hep B until he's older and needs it for school. Nor is he getting flu or, God forbid, RSV or Covid.

But he is getting the basic ones, just a little later than most US kids are. Take care and keep up the good work! JB

JB is onto something.

The Danish schedule includes the “core” vaccines for polio, measles, whooping cough, and others. It also adds a couple of newer shots, including the pneumococcal vaccine, for bacteria-caused pneumonia, which can be nasty, and the HPV vaccine.

But it avoids the shots for hepatitis and rotavirus, which pose very low risks to healthy babies and toddlers in clean homes, as well as the almost totally ineffective and potentially risky shots for Covid and other respiratory viruses.

—

(Ten diseases, sure. But does the program include… a free Danish? I’ll be here all week.)

SOURCE

—

Nor is JB the first person to note the possible value in the Danish recommendations.

None other than Dr. Vinay Prasad suggested in December — right here on Substack —the possibility of a large clinical trial that would randomize children to follow either the Danish or the American schedule. Outcomes could include hospitalizations, all-cause deaths, and, yes, autism diagnoses.

Dr. Prasad is, of course, a well-known anti-vax fanatic a really smart guy who is now the Food and Drug Administration’s new top regulator of biological medicines, including vaccines.

So, at least theoretically, he’s in a great position to push such a trial forward.

But if the pushback he, FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, and Kennedy have faced over their very minor alterations to the Covid vaccine schedule is any guide, doing so will not be easy.

Meantime, if you have (or plan on) kids, check out Denmark's recommendations yourself. At least they will give you a sense that not everything on the American jab schedule has been carried from the mountaintop and written in stone, despite what public health vaccine fanatics like to pretend.

—

And by the way - if articles like this matter to you and you want to get 20 percent off an Unreported Truths subscription, now’s your chance - for three days only!

Just click here.

Fuller explanation below: