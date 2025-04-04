It’s turned into mRNA science week at Unreported Truths!

After yesterday’s piece about how the unwillingness of top scientists to admit any problems with the mRNA Covid jabs, a reader who works in mRNA vaccine development wrote in to say researchers are extensively discussing potential concerns:

[At] the mRNA Health conference, in Boston, in November 2024, as a skeptic, I was amazed and surprised at the admissions of LNP (the lipid nanoparticle, the fatty bubble around the mRNA itself) cytotoxicity and truncated RNA immunogenic issues…

But here’s the thing.

—

(Want to know the thing? Sign up as a paid subscriber. Or wait a week. Can you really wait a week to know the thing?!? And the simple explanation? A week is a long time!)