cpk2001
15m

Well said. I have worked with a number of physicians and noted that they too feel entitled. Large houses, large salaries, etc. I call it a medical annuity.

Diana (Somewhere in Maryland)
13mEdited

Can we also talk about why the system is so starved with doctor shortages? Female doctors that quickly drop to part time status. It is impossible to find a female doctor that works full time. I completely get wanting to stay home with the kids... but why did you knowingly go into a profession that needs full time people? It is politically incorrect to suggest, but a higher number of males need to be admitted to medical schools and residencies to compensate for the lopsidedness. It is a serious problem and it is one of the reasons I only seek out male doctors - I know they will be there when I need them.

Women are very touchy about this. I had a few female doctors on X block me simply for pointing this out.

