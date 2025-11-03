I wrote last night on X that I’m starting to wonder if the American medical system may face financial collapse. The cost of private health insurance is becoming unsustainable, up to $50,000 a year in high-cost states (you read that right).

More coming on that soon. But cost is only part of the problem. The flip side is care. Liability fears, a push for costly new technology, drug and hospital advertising, patient pressure, and the way physicians and hospitals are paid have supercharged a system that too often hurts, rather than helps.

Here, Dr. Timothy Logemann, a retired cardiologist, shares his view on the crisis. He’s not optimistic. But only by being honest about what’s happening can we start to fix it.

—

(Support UT! The life, or insurance premium, you save may be your own…)

—

[Edited only for length and copy fixes]

Alex

Really appreciate you looking into this. There is no way to fix the current US budget deficit, much less attack the debt, without reining in health care expenses.

Yet there is no way to rein in these expenses till the system collapses. Too many people are at the trough, and have too much to lose with any change, to let any politician rein in expenses. No one can get elected by saying they are going to cut Medicare or Medicaid spending, or even now Obamacare subsidies… so over-the cliff we go… like Thelma and Louise, our leaders happily driving us at full speed, into the abyss. Any talk of any cuts lead to the other side immediately yelling DEATH SQUADS, or RACIST, or HATERS.

Patients demand huge amounts of health care. They have been told they have a “right” to it. They have a right to demand huge amounts of spending, and that regardless of their resources, their contribution, the cost, or even if the expenses really make any difference… Look at the [medical] helicopters flying over your head all day long. There is no data that those make any difference, yet…..our small system here in Wisconsin has two….

The doctors have no incentive to limit care. Patients really don’t push back on extra care, in fact some want it. Multiple useless CT and MRI [scans] are reassuring to patients and doctors. Why take the risk of not ordering another test, you get no reward for it and take risk?

You get a reward from your system the more RVU [relative value units, the core way insurers determine reimbursement for physicians], the more health care you deliver, not to mention you system has more money to pay you if you over test. Few talk about all the risks of over testing. One unnecessary test, with an uncertain result, can lead to a whole clinical cascade of events that may be expensive, dangerous, and not improve results. [HERE HE OFFERED A SPECIFIC EXAMPLE WHICH HE ASKED ME TO REDACT FOR PRIVACY REASONS.]

(Continued below graphic)

—

(American spending on healthcare is up tenfold - yes, TENFOLD - in real terms since 1970. Too bad life expectancy hasn’t followed.)

—

Pharmaceutical companies just need to get their product on the market, in any way possible, set ridiculous prices, then convince patients or docs it might make a little difference. Device companies the same. [We now perform] surgeries and dialysis on nursing home patients, people in their nineties.

Insurance companies just get a cut, so the more the spend the better.

Politicians get huge donations from all the players.

Local “nonprofit” hospitals get rich as do their executives.

The list is never-ending.

I feel real sad, we have moved so far from just trying to help people……helping people rarely fits into the equation any more. It is more like minimize risk to me/system and try not to make a decision cause that is risky. Order as many tests as I can think of and transfer to another place and use and much pills and procedures as possible……nowhere is there is real results for the patient….

—

(For pennies a day, the stories - from me AND you - you don’t get anywhere else.)

—

I am sad for my children, they will get bad healthcare and it will break them…..

I am a little fearful for me/my wife when we inevitably have to access the system, as we are in our 60’s. But I guess we have been fortunate until now so, what happens happens.

Peace

Tim Logemann MD FACC

Retired Cardiologist