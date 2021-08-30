A quick update on Twitter
Many of you have asked about donating to a legal defense (offense?) fund
I am still considering my legal options, including what lawyer or firm to hire. A potential suit is complex and would cover - at a minimum - First Amendment issues, contract law, and drug/vaccine law.
I plan to make a decision quickly. I understand now more than I ever have before how valuable the feed was for people. Further, in suspending it, Twitter …
